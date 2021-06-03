Nurse Residency Programs
Are you a newly graduated registered nurse (RN) or mental health nurse practitioner (NP) ready to take your knowledge and skills to the next level? As a nurse resident at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, you will transition from the classroom to hands-on care alongside experienced professionals in multiple clinical settings. Much like a fellowship, the yearlong nurse residency provides you with significant work experience, training and skill development opportunities not typically available in entry-level nursing and nurse practitioner positions.
Learn More
To find out more or for application details, contact a nursing residency program coordinator.
Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency (PBNR)
PBNR experiences provide newly graduated RNs opportunities to effectively transition to competent professional nurses with a focus on developing effective decision-making skills, incorporating evidence into practice, supporting clinical leadership at point of care, and promoting lifelong learning and resilience in nursing practice. Residents practice collaboratively in an interprofessional model and gain an integrated perspective of nursing leadership and VA health care.
Applicant criteria
Graduate of BSN or MSN entry level program, accredited by Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN)
- Be a licensed RN by yearly cutoff in July or be licensed as an RN for less than a year post graduation and have no RN position work experience.
- Submission of required application packet.
- Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 from nursing program.
- U.S. citizen; proficient in written and spoken English; background and security investigation; pre-trainee physical examination.
- Commit to completing the yearlong RN residency program.
Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency (MH-NPR)
MH-NPR experiences provide the recently graduated or newly certified mental health nurse practitioner opportunities to enhance their clinical skills in providing evidence-based and Veteran-centered care to Veterans experiencing a myriad of mental health problems. Mentored clinical experiences allow residents to provide mental health care for Veterans across VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System in inpatient, outpatient and substance use treatment settings. Residents will engage in didactic experiences to reinforce education and develop and implement an evidence-based quality improvement project while collaborating with interprofessional teams to promote best mental health outcomes for Veterans. The MH-NPR program prepares nurse practitioners for professional leadership, education and research or quality improvement in practice.
Applicant Criteria
- U.S. citizen; proficient in written and spoken English; background and security investigation; pre-trainee physical examination.
- Graduate of Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) accredited psychiatric nurse practitioner programs.
- Recent graduate – within the past 12 months.
- Master’s or doctorate degree, licensed, nationally board-certified through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and credentialed as a nurse practitioner with a specialty in psychiatric-mental health. Note: Applicants may apply prior to graduating and national board certification but must be board-certified and credentialed prior to program start.