Nurse Residency Programs

Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PBRNR)

The federally funded nurse residency program at VAPHS is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (www.ccneaccreditation.org).

The PBRNR 12-month program helps recent nurse graduates transition from the classroom to clinical practice. The program is an opportunity for graduates to hone critical thinking and evidence-based decision-making skills. The PBRNR program provides:

A set of learning opportunities focused on institutional and departmental practices that help new nurses learn VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) policies, procedures and standards of care.

Reflection and exploration on nursing through case review and use-of-self as an instrument of healing and caring.

An introduction to key persons.

Structures needed to execute routines.

Professional connectivity among intergenerational nurses to ensure that values are passed along and celebrated.

Confidence building by linking critical thinking with critical actions.

Applicant criteria: