Psychology Internships and Fellowships

After returning from combat, many Veterans struggle to readjust to life at home. Our mental health care providers play a critical role in helping these Veterans reclaim their lives by providing cutting-edge care. VA supports this mission by ensuring that our mental health professionals have the most innovative technologies, facilities, and training at their fingertips. When you join VA, you will be a core member of our interdisciplinary care team structure, collaborating with both primary care and other mental health professionals to establish the right course of treatment for patients.

INTERNSHIP INFO APPIC Match Numbers General Internship: 154311 Neuropsychology Internship: 154312 Applications Due Internship: November 1, 2019 Postdoctoral Fellowship: January 3, 2020 Eligibility Requirements Review the eligibility requirements for all VA psychology training programs. Bernadette Pasquale, Ph.D.

Director of Clinical Training

University Drive campus

412-360-1290

bernadette.pasquale@va.gov

Internship Program at VA Pittsburgh The doctoral internship at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Our most recent reaccreditation site visit was in 2019. Applicants in good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science are encouraged to apply. Applicants with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Applicants must have a minimum of 300 total intervention and 50 assessment hours prior to application. We will not review applications with hours below the minimum hours requirement. We prefer candidates who have generalized assessment and psychotherapy training. Applicants who have VA practicum experience or who have an interest in a VA career are highly desirable. Although research experience is not a requirement, we value applicants with research experience.

Postdoctoral Fellowship Program at VA Pittsburgh The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System offers two postdoctoral fellowship programs: Clinical Psychology and Professional Geropsychology. Prior to the start of the fellowship programs, a candidate must have completed a doctoral degree from an APA or CPA accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology or PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Completion of an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or completion of a newly funded VA-sponsored internship is also required. The clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association and offers training in the following focus areas: Interdisciplinary Care, PTSD, Substance Use Disorders. The next site visit is scheduled for 2021.

The Professional Geropsychology postdoctoral fellowship is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association and offers specialized training in geropsychology. The next site visit is scheduled for 2021.

Nationwide Opportunities VA provides internships, postdoctoral fellowships, and doctoral practicum training in many sites across the U.S. Graduates of these programs will be eligible for employment as psychologists within the VA just like graduates from other accredited programs. Many existing VA internship and postdoctoral psychology training programs hold APA accreditation status. Learn more at www.psychologytraining.va.gov.