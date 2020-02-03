 Skip to Content
Psychology Internships and Fellowships

INTERNSHIP INFO

APPIC Match Numbers

General Internship: 154311

Neuropsychology Internship: 154312

Applications Due

Internship: November 1, 2019

Postdoctoral Fellowship: January 3, 2020

Eligibility Requirements

Review the eligibility requirements for all VA psychology training programs.

Contact Info

Bernadette Pasquale, Ph.D.
Director of Clinical Training
University Drive campus
412-360-1290
bernadette.pasquale@va.gov

Internship Program at VA Pittsburgh

The doctoral internship at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Our most recent reaccreditation site visit was in 2019. Applicants in good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science are encouraged to apply. Applicants with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible.  Applicants must have a minimum of 300 total intervention and 50 assessment hours prior to application. We will not review applications with hours below the minimum hours requirement. We prefer candidates who have generalized assessment and psychotherapy training. Applicants who have VA practicum experience or who have an interest in a VA career are highly desirable. Although research experience is not a requirement, we value applicants with research experience.

Psychology Internship Program Information (DOCX)

Postdoctoral Fellowship Program at VA Pittsburgh

The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System offers two postdoctoral fellowship programs: Clinical Psychology and Professional Geropsychology. Prior to the start of the fellowship programs, a candidate must have completed a doctoral degree from an APA or CPA accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology or PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Completion of an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or completion of a newly funded VA-sponsored internship is also required.

The clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association and offers training in the following focus areas: Interdisciplinary Care, PTSD, Substance Use Disorders. The next site visit is scheduled for 2021.

Clinical Psychology Postdoctural Fellowship Information (DOCX)

The Professional Geropsychology postdoctoral fellowship is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association and offers specialized training in geropsychology. The next site visit is scheduled for 2021.

Professional Geropsychology Postdoctural Fellowship Information (DOCX)

Nationwide Opportunities

VA provides internships, postdoctoral fellowships, and doctoral practicum training in many sites across the U.S. Graduates of these programs will be eligible for employment as psychologists within the VA just like graduates from other accredited programs. Many existing VA internship and postdoctoral psychology training programs hold APA accreditation status. Learn more at www.psychologytraining.va.gov.

Accreditation Information

The Psychology Internship Program and both Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Programs at VA Pittsburgh are  accredited by the American Psychological Association.  Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

                Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
                American Psychological Association
                750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC  20002
                Phone: (202) 336-5979/E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
                Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

