Nursing Careers
Pittsburgh VA nurses work across a continuum of services for acute and chronic conditions in hospital, critical care, operating room, emergency department, medical-surgical/telemetry, inpatient behavioral health, long-term care, ambulatory and skilled nursing services.
Values and clinical services
Nursing is vital in every component of our integrated healthcare system and we value the importance of supporting nurses to practice to the top of their license and remain active participants in the quality healthcare that is provided throughout our organization.
We value accountability, respect, continuous improvement, collaboration, compassion, trust and commitment to each other and to our mission to serve. We support staff engagement and development through professional governance embedded within our model of nursing care.
VA Pittsburgh Health Care System is a Complexity Level-1A tertiary teaching health care organization providing an array of inpatient and outpatient multidisciplinary care in a service-line structure including Primary Care, Specialty/Surgical Care, Mental Health and Rehabilitation and Extended Care services.
We are home to 12 inpatient units (including ICU, stepdown, telemetry/med surg, polytrauma/acute rehab, psychiatric and extended rehab units). Other services include spinal cord injury and disorder (SCI/D), primary and specialty medicine (neurology, cardiology/cath lab, hematology/oncology), level III Emergency Department, OR and hybrid OR suites and 13 VA Community Clinics.
Extended level of skilled nursing care is provided in the Community Living Center. Home-based primary care (HBPC), SCI/D home care and mental health intensive case management (MHICM) is provided in the Veteran’s home.
Jennifer Mentz MSN, RN, CHCR
Nurse Recruiter
VA Pittsburgh health care
Phone: 412-822-3526
Email: vhapthnurserecruit@va.gov
Applying on USAJOBS is not required for all nursing positions. Please submit your resume/CV to the Nurse Recruiter and indicate which nursing position you are interested in. For additional questions related to nursing vacancies, contact the Nurse Recruiter.
As a nurse at VA, you’ll have a balanced, flexible work environment, and benefits focused on your unique needs.
- Unrestricted licensing and relocation. With an active U.S. nursing license, a move to Erie VA Medical Center couldn’t be easier. You can also transfer to any of VA’s 1,255 facilities across the nation and in some U.S. territories without losing any benefits, accumulated paid leave, or pay. In addition, if you’re hired for a specific, difficult-to-recruit direct patient care position, you may be eligible for VA’s Education Debt Reduction Program.
- Education and development. Advance in your career with education support programs and ongoing leadership training through every level of employment.
- Competitive salaries. We offer our employees strong starting salaries based on education, training, and experience. We also offer steady growth, with periodic pay raises that address inflation and local market changes.
- Flexible schedules. Our employees receive 13 to 26 paid vacation/personal days, as well as 13 sick days annually with no limit on accumulation, and we observe 11 paid federal holidays each year.
- Robust insurance options. You can choose from a variety of health maintenance organizations or fee-for-service health plans, and all cover preexisting conditions. Additionally, we pay up to 75% of health premiums, a benefit that can continue into retirement.
- Retirement Benefits. Prepare for life after VA service with Social Security, a pension, and Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) (401(k)). Get credit for military service.