Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at VA Pittsburgh

Be sure to follow the "How to Apply" and "Required Documents" instructions given in the job announcement. They are your primary guide for responding to a posted opening. The vast majority of positions require an online application with the exception of a few healthcare occupations therefore it is important to fully complete the online application process after which you should receive a system-generated confirmation via email.

If you are unable to comply with the application instructions and require assistance or if you have additional questions, you should contact the point of contact in the "Agency contact information" section at the bottom of the announcement.

Visit USAJobs for job openings at VA Pittsburgh

Apply for a job through Veteran Recruitment Appointment

Veteran Recruitment Appointment authority (VRA) allows VA Pittsburgh to hire eligible Veterans without competition to positions at any grade level through GS-11.

How to apply through VRA

Submit your resume and supporting documents via email, fax, or mail.

Email: VAPHSVRA@va.gov

Fax: 412-822-3559

Mail

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System

Human Resources (05-A)

1010 Delafield Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15215

What to include

Your resume

A copy of your DD-214 military discharge paperwork

military discharge paperwork SF-15 , if you are claiming 10-point preference for a service-connected disability

, if you are claiming 10-point preference for a service-connected disability VA Disability Letter, required for service-connected disabled Veterans

Learn more about eligibility and requirements for Veteran Recruitment Appointment

The Human Resources Department is located in the Administration Building on the H.J. Heinz III campus.

Phone: 412-822-3550