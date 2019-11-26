Jobs and careers
Find VA Pittsburgh career opportunities in clinical, administrative, and supporting professions.
Apply for a job at VA Pittsburgh
Be sure to follow the "How to Apply" and "Required Documents" instructions given in the job announcement. They are your primary guide for responding to a posted opening. The vast majority of positions require an online application with the exception of a few healthcare occupations therefore it is important to fully complete the online application process after which you should receive a system-generated confirmation via email.
If you are unable to comply with the application instructions and require assistance or if you have additional questions, you should contact the point of contact in the "Agency contact information" section at the bottom of the announcement.
Visit USAJobs for job openings at VA Pittsburgh
Apply for a job through Veteran Recruitment Appointment
Veteran Recruitment Appointment authority (VRA) allows VA Pittsburgh to hire eligible Veterans without competition to positions at any grade level through GS-11.
How to apply through VRA
Submit your resume and supporting documents via email, fax, or mail.
Email: VAPHSVRA@va.gov
Fax: 412-822-3559
Mail
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
Human Resources (05-A)
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
What to include
- Your resume
- A copy of your DD-214 military discharge paperwork
- SF-15, if you are claiming 10-point preference for a service-connected disability
- VA Disability Letter, required for service-connected disabled Veterans
Learn more about eligibility and requirements for Veteran Recruitment Appointment
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to learn more about career opportunities with VA.
You can also view view all current job openings with VA.
Contact human resources
The Human Resources Department is located in the Administration Building on the H.J. Heinz III campus.
Phone: 412-822-3550