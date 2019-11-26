Volunteer or donate

By volunteering at a VA health care facility, you'll provide critical support to our nation's heroes.

To become a volunteer, fill out an application. Print it, sign it, and mail it to the campus where you'd like to volunteer: University Drive or H.J. Heinz III campus. A volunteer specialist will contact you to schedule an interview.

Benefits of volunteering

In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:

Free Canteen meals during shifts of four or more hours

Free parking at your volunteer facility

Educational opportunities, such as CPR training

Annual tuberculosis test

Free annual flu shots

Job skills development

Career exploration opportunities

Where we need help

Although we're excited to work with all volunteers, we're always in need of more shopping trip escorts and ambassadors (information desk volunteers).

Volunteer duties

Whatever your interests, VA has volunteer opportunities for you. Our volunteer duties fall into three categories: Recreational (focused on general support services), Clinical (focused on patient care), and Operational (focused on logistical or administrative tasks).

Recreational

Library - Assist the librarian, help patients use special visual aid equipment, deliver books to patient rooms, and stock book racks.

- Assist the librarian, help patients use special visual aid equipment, deliver books to patient rooms, and stock book racks. Escort - Escort patients to various clinics for physical therapy or areas such as the chapel, barber shop, recreation, ceramics, and medical clinics.

- Escort patients to various clinics for physical therapy or areas such as the chapel, barber shop, recreation, ceramics, and medical clinics. Recreation - Assist with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, assist on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with bowling, card games, popcorn parties, and other activities.

- Assist with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, assist on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with bowling, card games, popcorn parties, and other activities. Ceramics - Assist in clinics by pouring and cleaning molds and helping patients paint.

- Assist in clinics by pouring and cleaning molds and helping patients paint. Food and nutrition - Help patients with completing or selecting menus and during meals (opening containers, cutting food into bite-sized portions, feeding patients).

- Help patients with completing or selecting menus and during meals (opening containers, cutting food into bite-sized portions, feeding patients). Chaplain - Escort patients to the chapel for religious services.

- Escort patients to the chapel for religious services. Day treatment and adult day care - Assist with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities.

- Assist with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities. Coffee program - Prepare and serve coffee and refreshments.

- Prepare and serve coffee and refreshments. Alzheimer's program - Assist with exercise and arts and crafts programs.

Clinical

Nursing - Assist the nursing staff with patient care.

- Assist the nursing staff with patient care. Pharmacy - Assist the pharmacist and deliver supplies to the patient care units.

- Assist the pharmacist and deliver supplies to the patient care units. Speech and audiology - Motivate and encourage patients with their assignments.

- Motivate and encourage patients with their assignments. Radiology - Escort patients and file x-rays.

- Escort patients and file x-rays. Ambassador volunteers - Greet outpatients, guests, visitors and patients' families, answer phones and transfer calls. Ambassador volunteers are stationed at the main information desk.

- Greet outpatients, guests, visitors and patients' families, answer phones and transfer calls. Ambassador volunteers are stationed at the main information desk. Radiation therapy - Run errands and escort patients.

- Run errands and escort patients. Surgical waiting room - Greet families, serve coffee, meet with medical staff, and provide information to families.

Operational

Office assistant - Type, file, answer phones, keep records, and do data entry.

- Type, file, answer phones, keep records, and do data entry. DAV transportation - Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers.

- Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers. Medical clinics - Visit with Veteran patients and run errands.

- Visit with Veteran patients and run errands. Blood bank - Alphabetize 3x5 cards and help with drinks and snacks.

If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact the Voluntary Services program coordinator.

David Difuccia

Voluntary Services Program Coordinator

Phone: 412-822-3096

In person:

Heinz Campus

Room 1A125

University Drive Campus

Room AE122