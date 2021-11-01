Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Pittsburgh Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Pittsburgh Vet Center - Hopwood AMVETS Post Located at AMVETS Post 103 123 Buttermilk Lane Hopwood, PA 15445 Directions on Google Maps Phone 412-920-1765

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.