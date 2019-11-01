Generally, vets.gov avoids the use of imagery, icons and other visual embelishments. If an image is to be used, it should convey content that can not be adequately conveyed by text alone. If an image is used, be sure to caption the meaning of the content through the use of an alt tag to maintain Section 508 accessibility compliance.

If icons are needed, as in a specific application context, Vets.gov uses Font Awesome as its standard.