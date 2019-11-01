The roles described in the vets.gov product methodology are defined below. These roles are specific to new product development for vets.gov and/or existing VA website / product / content migration activities and are aligned with the detailed phases described in the methodology.

Vets.gov Team: Project Delivery

Project and product management
  • Clearly define project goals, scope, roles, and milestones at project kickoff
  • Manage project activities, and migration process to vets.gov
  • Define vets.gov “Playbook” with standards, product development methodology, and requirements to migrate to vets.gov
Veteran user research and human centered design expertise
  • Lead user testing activities and manage veteran testing group
  • Aggregate and analyze user data collected in VE activities in a format that can inform design and functionality improvements
Content Concurrence
  • Manage the content concurrence process
  • Provide content writing, editorial, and plain language expertise and guidance
  • Work collaboratively with VA team members to complete content concurrence per the Sept. 3 memo.
Design, develop, and deploy
  • Migrate existing VA websites and services
  • Work collaboratively with other vendors who may be providing design and/or development services on vets.gov projects
  • Develop new services based on veteran needs
Ongoing operations, maintenance, and improvements
  • Operations and maintenance (O&M)
  • Review and analyze vets.gov feedback

VA Business Owner: Business Owner / Product Owner

  • Work with vets.gov team to lead the team in defining project goals, scope, roles, and priorities at project kickoff
  • Approve project charter
  • Make decisions and help manage product activities in collaboration with vets.gov team
  • Approve / accept product

VA Product Lead: Project Coordinator

  • Serve as the primary point of contact for the vets.gov team
  • Work with vets.gov team to coordinate kickoff meeting and assists with discovery activities
  • Coordinate the collection of business requirements
  • Provide technical requirements to vets.gov team
  • Coordinate team meetings (conference room, schedules, etc.)
  • Respond to vets.gov questions in a timely manner
  • Assist with development of project schedule
  • Manage approved project schedule activities
  • Manage third party vendors for vets.gov project activities (if relevant)
  • Ensure third party vendors meet requirements and standards in Vets.gov Playbook.

VA Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

  • Provide business requirements.
  • Provide details about VA services.
  • Provide end user (Veteran) data and feedback.

VA Web Content Writers

  • Participate in the vets.gov content concurrence process as required.
  • Review content for factual errors.

Other VA Vendors (Designers, Developers)

  • Adhere to vets.gov Playbook requirements, standards and guidelines
  • Perform activities as defined in the project schedule
  • Work collaboratively with vets.gov team members and VA team members on the project