Step 7: Go Live

Go Live is the point at which a vets.gov product is pushed to the public. Products undergo a process of continuous improvement in response to ongoing customer feedback and the addition of new capabilities.

Outputs
  • Public Product
  • Sunset Initiated
Leads
  • VA Product Lead
  • Project Team POC
  • Technical Lead
Participants
  • Engineering Team
  • Design Team
  • VA Business Owner
  • VA Product Lead
  • Help Desk POC
  • VA Call Center POC
Stakeholder Engagement
  • Deploy communications per plan
Team Activities
  • Product Launch
  • Deploy communications on both legacy websites and vets.gov to inform users of changes
  • Help Desk prepared to monitor for issues
  • Call Center prepared to monitor for issues
  • Continuous improvements
  • Assessment of success metrics/measurement
  • Sunset strategy deployed
