Step 7: Go Live
Go Live is the point at which a vets.gov product is pushed to the public. Products undergo a process of continuous improvement in response to ongoing customer feedback and the addition of new capabilities.
Outputs
- Public Product
- Sunset Initiated
Leads
- VA Product Lead
- Project Team POC
- Technical Lead
Participants
- Engineering Team
- Design Team
- VA Business Owner
- VA Product Lead
- Help Desk POC
- VA Call Center POC
Stakeholder Engagement
- Deploy communications per plan
Team Activities
- Product Launch
- Deploy communications on both legacy websites and vets.gov to inform users of changes
- Help Desk prepared to monitor for issues
- Call Center prepared to monitor for issues
- Continuous improvements
- Assessment of success metrics/measurement
- Sunset strategy deployed