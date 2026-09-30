Pompano Beach Vet Center

By bus

City of Pompano Beach Community Shuttle Bus 34 (ID 4842) stops in front of our Vet Center.

Learn more about the City of Pompano Beach Community Shuttle

By car

Going west from I-95, Sample Road exit:

We’re about 8 blocks west from the exit and 1 block west of Powerline Road.

Going north on Powerline from Atlantic Boulevard:

We’re about 8 blocks north of Atlantic. Go north to Sample Road and make a left on Sample Road. We’re on the south side of Sample Road.

Going east on Sample from the Florida Turnpike:

We’re about 2 blocks east of the turnpike on the south side of Sample Road.

Going south from Powerline Road and 10th Street:

We’re about 4 blocks south of 10th Street. Go south on Powerline Road, and make a right onto Sample Road. We’re on the south side of Sample Road.

Going east from SR 7/441:

Go east of Sample Road. We’re about 2 blocks east from the Florida Turnpike. Go east on Sample Road. We’re on the south side of Sample Road.