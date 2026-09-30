Pompano Beach Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
2300 West Sample Road
Suite 102
Pompano Beach, FL 33073
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
We offer appointments in person, by phone, and virtually.
Stop by or call to set up an appointment.
Walk-ins are welcome, but we prefer that you have an appointment.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Our building has a clock on the upper east side of the building.
Parking is available in the front, sides, and back of the building.
Designated accessible parking spaces are available by the main entrance.
By bus
City of Pompano Beach Community Shuttle Bus 34 (ID 4842) stops in front of our Vet Center.
Learn more about the City of Pompano Beach Community Shuttle
By car
Going west from I-95, Sample Road exit:
We’re about 8 blocks west from the exit and 1 block west of Powerline Road.
Going north on Powerline from Atlantic Boulevard:
We’re about 8 blocks north of Atlantic. Go north to Sample Road and make a left on Sample Road. We’re on the south side of Sample Road.
Going east on Sample from the Florida Turnpike:
We’re about 2 blocks east of the turnpike on the south side of Sample Road.
Going south from Powerline Road and 10th Street:
We’re about 4 blocks south of 10th Street. Go south on Powerline Road, and make a right onto Sample Road. We’re on the south side of Sample Road.
Going east from SR 7/441:
Go east of Sample Road. We’re about 2 blocks east from the Florida Turnpike. Go east on Sample Road. We’re on the south side of Sample Road.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Specialty groups and activities
We offer these groups:
- Relaxation Group (Yoga)
- Guitar Group
- Support groups, including Vietnam Veterans, OIF/OEF, Women's group, Men's group, educational groups.
Please call for more information
Monthly Lecture
Please call for information on date/time/Topic.
Please call before attending -
Counseling services
Select a topic to learn more.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We offer couples counseling sessions and individual sessions for significant others to facilitate an understanding of the transition from military to civilian life.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
We offer individual, group, and family counseling for grief and bereavement.
Sailing the Ocean of Emotions is a spiritually oriented grief group conducted in collaboration with a VA chaplain. This group meets every Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. You’re welcome to attend every session or drop in when you need support.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our team includes social workers, licensed professional counselors, and mental health counselors. Some of us have served and served in combat too.
We offer individual and group counseling, including:
- Vietnam Veterans support groups
- OIF/OEF groups
- Gender-specific support groups focused on increasing interpersonal skills, and social and emotional support
We also offer recreation and activity based groups to foster Veterans’ connections, like:
- Guitar groups
- Relaxation groups
- Meet-up groups
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
We have male and female counselors who can accommodate your counseling needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer different groups to help Veterans and service members process their experiences.
Some of our groups include:
- Vietnam Veterans
- OIF/OEF
- Combat support
- Trauma processing
Our team includes social workers, licensed professional counselors, and mental health counselors. Some of our counselors have served and served in combat too.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We offer specific groups to assist you in the transition from military to civilian life. Service officers are often onsite to assist you in applying for VA benefits. Days and times may vary. Please call for more information.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We provide referrals to the local VA Medical Center and to community agencies.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We work closely with the suicide prevention staff from the local VA Medical Center.
We help Veterans and service members obtain access to services and develop effective ways of coping with stress.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Service officers are often onsite to assist Veterans, service members, and family members in applying for VA benefits.
Days and times may vary. Please call for more information.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Community ongoing weekly Orientation, Outreach and Community Resources - call for more details.
We provide referrals for local service officers to help Veterans and family members apply for VA benefits.
We have an onsite Veterans Service Officer (VSO) on a regular basis, every other Wenesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00am.
Note: Please call by 8:30 a.m. to make sure the VSO in case there is a change.
You may also call our office to request contact information for other local service officers.
Legal Services: Call us for information.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.