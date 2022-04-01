Pompano Beach Vet Center

We offer appointments in person, by phone, and virtually. Stop by or call to set up an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but we prefer that you have an appointment.

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.

Our building has a clock on the upper east side of the building. Parking is available in the front, sides, and back of the building. Designated accessible parking spaces are available by the main entrance.