Pompano Beach Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
We offer appointments in person, by phone, and virtually.
Stop by or call to set up an appointment.
Walk-ins are welcome, but we prefer that you have an appointment.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Our building has a clock on the upper east side of the building.
Parking is available in the front, sides, and back of the building.
Designated accessible parking spaces are available by the main entrance.
By bus
City of Pompano Beach Community Shuttle Bus 34 (ID 4842) stops in front of our Vet Center.
Learn more about the City of Pompano Beach Community Shuttle
By car
Going west from I-95, Sample Road exit:
We’re about 8 blocks west from the exit and 1 block west of Powerline Road.
Going north on Powerline from Atlantic Boulevard:
We’re about 8 blocks north of Atlantic. Go north to Sample Road and make a left on Sample Road. We’re on the south side of Sample Road.
Going east on Sample from the Florida Turnpike:
We’re about 2 blocks east of the turnpike on the south side of Sample Road.
Going south from Powerline Road and 10th Street:
We’re about 4 blocks south of 10th Street. Go south on Powerline Road, and make a right onto Sample Road. We’re on the south side of Sample Road.
Going east from SR 7/441:
Go east of Sample Road. We’re about 2 blocks east from the Florida Turnpike. Go east on Sample Road. We’re on the south side of Sample Road.
In the spotlight at Pompano Beach Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Specialty groups and activities
We offer these groups:
- Relaxation group (Yoga)
- Guitar group
- Excursion group
- Faith-based group
- Group in Spanish
- Support groups, including Vietnam Veterans, OIF/OEF, and gender specific support groups
Call us to learn more.
Upcoming events
Our meet-up group meets in the community quarterly and is open to all.
Join us and socialize with other Veterans, service members, and their families.
Call for information about the next meeting.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We offer couples counseling sessions and individual sessions for significant others to facilitate an understanding of the transition from military to civilian life.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer individual, group, and family counseling for grief and bereavement.
Sailing the Ocean of Emotions is a spiritually oriented grief group conducted in collaboration with a VA chaplain. This group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. You’re welcome to attend every session or drop in when you need support.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We offer an LGBTQ+ group focused on helping Veterans, service members, and their families with interpersonal skills, social-emotional support, and navigating new VA LGBTQ+ services.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our team includes social workers, licensed professional counselors, and mental health counselors. Some of us have served and served in combat too.
We offer individual and group counseling, including:
- Vietnam Veterans support groups
- OIF/OEF groups
- Gender-specific support groups focused on increasing interpersonal skills, and social and emotional support
We also offer recreation and activity based groups to foster Veterans’ connections, like:
- Guitar groups
- Relaxation groups
- Meet-up groups
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have counselors of different genders to accommodate your needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer different groups to help Veterans and service members process their experiences.
Some of our groups include:
- Vietnam Veterans
- OIF/OEF
- Combat support
- Trauma processing
Our team includes social workers, licensed professional counselors, and mental health counselors. Some of our counselors have served and served in combat too.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We offer specific groups to assist you in the transition from military to civilian life. Service officers are often onsite to assist you in applying for VA benefits. Days and times may vary. Please call for more information.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We provide referrals to the local VA Medical Center and to community agencies.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We work closely with the suicide prevention staff from the local VA Medical Center.
We help Veterans and service members obtain access to services and develop effective ways of coping with stress.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Service officers are often onsite to assist Veterans, service members, and family members in applying for VA benefits.
Days and times may vary. Please call for more information.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We provide referrals for local service officers to help Veterans and family members apply for VA benefits.
We have an onsite Veterans Service Officer (VSO) on a regular basis. They’re here the first Thursday of each month from 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Note: Please call by 8:30 a.m. to make sure the VSO is in the office.
You may also call our office to request contact information for other local service officers.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.