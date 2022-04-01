 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Ponce Vet Center

Address

1046 Hostos Avenue
Suite 118
Ponce, PR 00716

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Ponce Vet Center is located within Galerias Med Centro. A two story white building with dark beige trims, and small bushes located in the front of the building.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Ponce Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Ponce Vet Center - Cabo Rojo

Located at

Legion Americana Puesto 47
3RGX+6PG, Cam Los Fas
Cabo Rojo, PR 00623

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

One story building, painted light cream with blue trims on roof, and a cream-colored fence at entrance. Building is identified with a sign on the roof that reads

Ponce Vet Center - Coamo

Located at

Hacienda 51
Carretera 704, Km. 1.6 Interior
Barrio Cuyón
Coamo, PR 00769

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

White gazebo with blue roof top, located under large green tree surrounded by white picket fence

Ponce Vet Center - Guayama

Located at

Guayama VA Clinic
850 Calle Arnaldo Bristol
FISA Building, 1st Floor, Suite 1
Guayama, PR 00784

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Four story beige and peach colored building with parking lot to left side of building

Ponce Vet Center - Lajas

Located at

Escuela de Bellas Artes de Lajas
Barrio Santa Rosa, Km 1.7
Lajas, PR 00667

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Multi-colored building across from green and purple building located behind a fenced area

Ponce Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.