Locations

Main location

Ponce Vet Center Address 1046 Hostos Avenue Suite 118 Ponce, PR 00716 Directions on Google Maps Phone 787-841-3260 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Ponce Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Ponce Vet Center - Cabo Rojo Located at Legion Americana Puesto 47 3RGX+6PG, Cam Los Fas Cabo Rojo, PR 00623 Directions on Google Maps Phone 787-841-3260 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Ponce Vet Center - Coamo Located at Hacienda 51 Carretera 704, Km. 1.6 Interior Barrio Cuyón Coamo, PR 00769 Directions on Google Maps Phone 787-841-3260 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Ponce Vet Center - Guayama Located at Guayama VA Clinic 850 Calle Arnaldo Bristol FISA Building, 1st Floor, Suite 1 Guayama, PR 00784 Directions on Google Maps Phone 787-841-3260 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Ponce Vet Center - Lajas Located at Escuela de Bellas Artes de Lajas Barrio Santa Rosa, Km 1.7 Lajas, PR 00667 Directions on Google Maps Phone 787-841-3260 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Ponce Mobile Vet Center Phone 787-841-3260

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.