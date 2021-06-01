 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Pontiac Vet Center

Address

44200 Woodward Avenue
Suite 108
Pontiac, MI 48341

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Pontiac VA Clinic

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Pontiac Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Pontiac Mobile Vet Center

Phone

PVC MVC

