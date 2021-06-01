Locations

Main location

Pontiac Vet Center Address 44200 Woodward Avenue Suite 108 Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 248-874-1015 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Pontiac Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Pontiac Mobile Vet Center Phone 248-874-1015

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.