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VA Poplar Bluff health care

At VA Poplar Bluff Health Care System, our experienced health care teams are guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Choose VA and let us serve you! Find one of our health care facilities near you, and manage your health online through My HealtheVet.

Locations

1500 North Westwood Boulevard
Poplar Bluff, MO 63901-3318

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Front view of facility

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Other services at VA Poplar Bluff health care

Events

Veterans Resource Fair

When

Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where

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