VA Poplar Bluff health care
At VA Poplar Bluff Health Care System, our experienced health care teams are guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Choose VA and let us serve you! Find one of our health care facilities near you, and manage your health online through My HealtheVet.
Locations
1500 North Westwood Boulevard
Poplar Bluff, MO 63901-3318
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Poplar Bluff health care
Events
Veterans Resource Fair
When
Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where