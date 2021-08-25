About VA Poplar Bluff Healthcare System

The VA Poplar Bluff Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations in southern Missouri and northeastern Arkansas. Facilities include our John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff and 6 community-based outpatient clinics located in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Sikeston, and West Plains, Missouri; and Paragould and Pocahontas, Arkansas. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Poplar Bluff health services page.

The VA Poplar Bluff Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Heartland Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 15 (VISN 15), which includes medical centers and clinics in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, and Arkansas.

Learn more about VISN 15

Research and development

At John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We offer residencies in many medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also provide associated training in nursing, laboratory technology, secretarial science, dental assisting, computer science, social work, physical therapy, radiology technician, and optometry.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center serves the health care needs of Veterans living in 29 counties in southern Missouri and northeastern Arkansas.

Our medical center is named for General John J. Pershing, a Missouri native who commanded the American Expeditionary Forces on the Western Front in World War I. Pershing is the only American to be promoted during his lifetime to the rank of General of the Armies, the highest possible rank in the U.S. Army.

Our hospital maintains 10 general medicine beds and 40 extended care beds

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

