Mission and vision
VA Poplar Bluff Health Care System’s mission is to provide exceptional physical, psychological, and spiritual healthcare to America's Veterans in keeping with our ICARE Values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence.
Our mission
“To fulfill President Lincoln's promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.”
Our vision
VA Poplar Bluff health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
We serve Veterans of all services in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.