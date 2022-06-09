 Skip to Content

Veteran art exhibit

When
Monday, Sep 12, 2022 8:00 a.m. -
Friday, Sep 16, 4:00 p.m. CT
Where

John J. Pershing Veterans' Administration Medical Center

First floor lobby

Cost
Free

Any Veteran patient in the John J. Pershing catchment area is invited to submit artwork for an exhibit to be held September 12-16 at the main facility.

Art will be displayed in 51 categories, including fine art, craft kit, applied art, special recognition, and more. Artwork entered into the exhibit must have been started after October 1, 2021. The deadline for entering is Friday, August 5, 2022.

For more information, contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 573-778-4276.

