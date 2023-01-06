VA hiring event to be held January 26

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a VA Hiring Event from 3:00-6:00 p.m. January 26, 2023, in the lobby of the main facility on the Poplar Bluff campus.

Our health care system is growing, and we are looking for RNs, LPNs, APRNs, and medical lab technologists and technicians.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with facility leadership, and on-the-spot interviews may be conducted.

Those attending are asked to bring copies of their resume, two forms of government-issued identification, a copy of any professional license or credentials, unofficial transcripts (if applicable), and any DD Form 214 they may possess.

For more information, please reach out to Rachel Cravens at 573-686-4151, extension 54688.