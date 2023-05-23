Veteran Art Exhibit July 24-28

Veteran Art Exhibit

Please reach out to the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 573-778-4276 for more information, rules, and entry forms.

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host its 2nd annual Veteran Art Exhibit July 24-28, 2023, at the main campus in Poplar Bluff.

Any Veteran patient in the John J. Pershing catchment area may submit artwork to the local show. More than 50 visual art categories will be offered, including photography, oil painting, ceramics, woodworking, sculpture, and many more.

The entry deadline is June 30.

