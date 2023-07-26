PACT Act Town Hall - Pocahontas, Arkansas

PACT Act Town Hall set for Aug. 10

Join us at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, for a PACT Act Town Hall at the Pocahontas Community Center, located at 300 Geneva Drive, Pocahontas, Arkansas.

Subject-matter experts from the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center and the Veterans Benefits Administration will be on hand to explain the provisions of the sweeping law, which could potentially provide millions of Veterans with expanded health care eligibility.

Toxic exposure screenings will be offered on site, and several outreach booths also will be set up.

For more information, please call Lacey McClintock at 573-778-4048.