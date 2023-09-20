Farmington CBOC flu shot clinic

The Robert Silvey Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Farmington, Missouri, will host a Veteran flu shot clinic from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

Flu shots are free, and no appointment is necessary. Veterans are only asked to bring their ID cards.

For more information, contact your primary care provider or the Farmington facility at 573-760-1365.