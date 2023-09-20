Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Paragould VA flu shot clinic

When:

Wed. Oct 18, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Paragould VA Clinic

2420 Linwood Drive, Suite 3

Paragould, AR

Cost:

Free

The Paragould, Arkansas, CBOC of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a Veteran flu shot clinic from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Flu shots are free, and no appointment is necessary. Veterans are only asked to bring their ID cards.

For more information, contact your primary care provider or the Paragould facility at 870-236-9756.

See more events

Last updated: