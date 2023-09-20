Paragould VA flu shot clinic

The Paragould, Arkansas, CBOC of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a Veteran flu shot clinic from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Flu shots are free, and no appointment is necessary. Veterans are only asked to bring their ID cards.

For more information, contact your primary care provider or the Paragould facility at 870-236-9756.