Join us at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial Wall in front of the Black River Coliseum, 301 S. 5th St., Poplar Bluff, MO., 63901, for the annual Poplar Bluff Veterans Day Program.

This event is sponsored by the Butler County Veterans Council and will feature a speaker from the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.

For more information, call VA's Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 573-778-4276.