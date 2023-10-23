Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Poplar Bluff Veterans Day Program

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Veterans Memorial Wall/Black River Coliseum

301 S. 5th St.

Poplar Bluff, MO

Cost:

Free

Join us at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial Wall in front of the Black River Coliseum, 301 S. 5th St., Poplar Bluff, MO., 63901, for the annual Poplar Bluff Veterans Day Program.

This event is sponsored by the Butler County Veterans Council and will feature a speaker from the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.

For more information, call VA's Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 573-778-4276.

