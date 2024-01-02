Virtual PACT Act Town Hall

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a virtual PACT Act Town Hall for all Veterans from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

Subject-matter experts will talk about various aspects of the law, including expanded eligibility for health care, toxic exposure screenings, and more.

Participants also will have an opportunity to submit questions for discussion.

Veterans in the John J. Pershing catchment area may receive an automated telephone call prior to the event, or they may dial 1-833-305-1719, toll-free, to take part.