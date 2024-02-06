Skip to Content

Wall of Valor induction ceremony

Wall of Valor ceremony

When:

Fri. Feb 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Cape Girardeau VA Clinic

Main lobby

711 South Mount Auburn Road

Cape Girardeau, MO

Cost:

Free

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host its annual Wall of Valor induction ceremony at 11:00 a.m. Feb. 16, in the main lobby of the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center, 711 S. Mount Auburn Road.

This year's ceremony will feature the induction of four southeast Missouri Veterans, and everyone is invited to attend.

