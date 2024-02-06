Wall of Valor induction ceremony
Wall of Valor ceremony
When:
Fri. Feb 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Main lobby
711 South Mount Auburn Road
Cape Girardeau, MO
Cost:
Free
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host its annual Wall of Valor induction ceremony at 11:00 a.m. Feb. 16, in the main lobby of the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center, 711 S. Mount Auburn Road.
This year's ceremony will feature the induction of four southeast Missouri Veterans, and everyone is invited to attend.