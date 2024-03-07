Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Event

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month event from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on March 20.

During the event, educational materials will be provided. Additionally, nursing staff will work one-on-one with Veterans to determine if they are due for a screening, and if so, free testing kits will be provided.