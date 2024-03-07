Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Event
When:
Wed. Mar 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
John J. Pershing Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Building 1, 1st floor lobby
1500 North Westwood Boulevard
Poplar Bluff, MO
Cost:
Free
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month event from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on March 20.
During the event, educational materials will be provided. Additionally, nursing staff will work one-on-one with Veterans to determine if they are due for a screening, and if so, free testing kits will be provided.