Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Event

When:

Wed. Mar 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

John J. Pershing Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Building 1, 1st floor lobby

1500 North Westwood Boulevard

Poplar Bluff, MO

Cost:

Free

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month event from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on March 20.

During the event, educational materials will be provided. Additionally, nursing staff will work one-on-one with Veterans to determine if they are due for a screening, and if so, free testing kits will be provided.

