Veterans Town Hall

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Mo., will host an in-person town hall for all Veterans on April 3.

The event will be held at the Brown-Mabry American Legion Post 153, 2320 Kanell Blvd., Poplar Bluff, with the doors opening at 3:00 p.m.

A program with speakers covering multiple VA health care topics, including whole health, enrollment and eligibility, access to care, VA's My HealtheVet program, and more will begin at 4:00 p.m.

All Veterans, whether enrolled in VA health care or not, are encouraged to attend to learn about the benefits available to them. Veterans also will have the opportunity to voice any concerns about their care and ask questions.

Several outreach booths also will be set up with important information on services like the Women Veterans Program, Veterans Benefits Administration, Veteran Transportation Network, Center for Development and Civic Engagement/Voluntary Services, the Minority Veterans Program, and more.

Refreshments will be provided.