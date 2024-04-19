Veteran Town Hall — Cape Girardeau

Veteran town hall

When: Mon. May 6, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: Main lobby 711 South Mount Auburn Road Cape Girardeau, MO Get directions on Google Maps to Cape Girardeau VA Clinic Cost: Free





The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host an informational town hall for all Veterans May 6 at its Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center.

This event is open to all Veterans, whether enrolled in VA health care or not.

A program with speakers focusing on several aspects of VA health care will begin at 5:00 p.m.; however, information booths and outreach opportunities with key program staff members will kick off at 4:00 p.m. Outreach booths covering topics like home telehealth, caregiver support, whole health, enrollment and eligibility, and decedent affairs will be available, and local Veteran Service Organizations will have representatives on hand. Additionally, a team from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be available, along with staff from VA’s Fisher House program.

A question-and-answer session will be held, giving Veterans the opportunity to offer input and have their questions and concerns addressed.