John J. Pershing VA to unveil permanent POW/MIA display

When: Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Building 1, 1st floor lobby 1500 North Westwood Boulevard Poplar Bluff, MO Cost: Free





The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a special ceremony at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, to unveil a new, permanent POW/MIA honor chair and plaque display in the lobby of the main facility, and everyone is invited to attend.

