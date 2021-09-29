Returning service member care
VA Poplar Bluff health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Kelly Moore MSN, RN
OEF OIF OND Case Manager
VA Poplar Bluff health care
Phone: 573-778-4253
David Baltz MSW, LCSW
OEF OIF OND Case Manager
VA Poplar Bluff health care
Phone: 573-778-4198
Email: David.Baltz@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Poplar Bluff health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Coming Soon! provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.