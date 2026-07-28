Women Veteran care
VA Poplar Bluff health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Martinie Franks LCSW
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Poplar Bluff health care
Phone:
Email: Martinie.Porter@va.gov
Jill McGruder APRN
Director of Women's Health
VA Poplar Bluff health care
Phone:
Email: Jill.McGruder@va.gov
Megan Powell
Women's Health Care Navigator
VA Poplar Bluff health care
Phone:
Email: Megan.Powell@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Poplar Bluff health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care and Gynecology
- Pelvic floor therapy
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services and healthy teaching kitchen