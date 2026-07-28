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Women Veteran care

VA Poplar Bluff health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

Martinie Franks

Martinie Franks LCSW

Women Veterans Program Manager

VA Poplar Bluff health care

Phone:

Email: Martinie.Porter@va.gov

Jill McGruder, director of Women's Health

Jill McGruder APRN

Director of Women's Health

VA Poplar Bluff health care

Phone:

Email: Jill.McGruder@va.gov

Portrait of smiling woman with long brown hair in front of American flag.

Megan Powell

Women's Health Care Navigator

VA Poplar Bluff health care

Phone:

Email: Megan.Powell@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Poplar Bluff health care

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care and Gynecology
  • Pelvic floor therapy
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services and healthy teaching kitchen

Other resources

  • Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Poplar Bluff health care.

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Poplar Bluff health care and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

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