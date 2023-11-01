News Releases for VA Poplar Bluff health care.

June 17, 2024 The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a VetFest event June 29 at the American Legion Post 416 in Farmington, located at 1604 W. Columbia St.

March 13, 2024 POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Veterans from across southeast Missouri and northeast Arkansas are invited to attend an informational town hall to learn about services available to them and have their questions about VA health care answered.

February 05, 2024 Ending homelessness among Veterans is a top priority at the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the agency continually works alongside community partners to provide critically-needed shelter and services for those affected.

December 05, 2023 Rick Batton served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. Today, the 74-year-old gives back to his fellow Veterans 2 or 3 days a week, volunteering to transport them to and from medical appointments.

November 22, 2023 Statistics show lung cancer is one of the most common forms of the disease to afflict Veterans — and it’s the deadliest. At the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, officials hope to turn the tide.

September 01, 2023 POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is adjusting the operational hours of the urgent care at its main Poplar Bluff campus.

July 31, 2023 POCAHONTAS, Ark. — The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center invites Veterans and their families to attend a PACT Act Informational Town Hall, scheduled to take place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2023, at the Pocahontas Community Center located at 300 Geneva Dr., Pocahontas, Ark., 72455.

July 07, 2023 POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center wants to remind Veterans in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas about a critically-important deadline relating to the PACT Act.

April 13, 2023 POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The Department of Veterans Affairs will thank more than 22,000 volunteers for their contributions to Veterans at VA April 16- 22 as part of National Volunteer Week.