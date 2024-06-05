MOVE! Weight management Program
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
VA’s MOVE!® Weight Management Program for Veterans can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. MOVE! is about much more than weight. It is about increasing your ability and confidence to achieve your health goals. MOVE!’s basic ideas—helping you learn tools and approaches for healthy eating and physical activity—are easy to follow and based on the latest research.
If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.
With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can:
- Improve your quality of life, and even live longer
- Reduce health risks
- Prevent or reverse certain diseases
VA also offers weight management medicines and surgery. These options can be helpful when used along with lifestyle changes that are part of MOVE!. Talk with your health care team to learn more about these choices and how they can help you meet your goals.
Get started
Ask your VA health care team
If you are interested in weight management and healthy living, contact your VA health care team or local VA health facility. Ask for the MOVE! Program. If you're not enrolled in VA health care, you can apply now. Learn how to apply for VA health care.
Give us a call
If you have questions, call MOVE! at 573-778-4647.
How to participate
We work to provide you with the right care at the right time and location for you. We provide your care at the VA facility closest to your home that has the expertise to manage all of your needs. Virtual care may also be an option. All MOVE! participation options use the MOVE! Veteran Workbook and companion materials. The workbook was designed to empower and equip Veterans to manage their health. The materials are interactive with goal-setting tools, reflection questions, and activities.
MOVE! Orientation
Introduces VA weight management and nutrition services. You will develop an initial treatment plan that serves as the starting point to better health.
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center
- In-Person: John J. Pershing VA Medical Center offers in-person groups 1-2 times per week. Call the MOVE! Program at 573-778-4647 to schedule.
- Video classes using VVC: Online video-based classes are held twice a week using VA Video Connect (VVC). Call the MOVE! Program at 573-778-4647 to schedule. VVA app: https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect
John J. Pershing VA Community Clinics
- VA community-based clinics offer telehealth classes. Class days and times vary by location. Contact the MOVE! team at 573-778-4647 for more information.
Group Sessions
Outpatient group sessions are a great way to learn more about a healthy lifestyle while getting support from others. MOVE! offers a variety of group options.
- MOVE! Group Lifestyle Coaching class series
- Meet with a coach and fellow MOVE members to discuss topics related to nutrition, exercise and behavior change for weight loss success.
- Over the course of six months, you will develop new skills for making healthy lifestyle changes. Through a variety of discussion topics and a team approach, you'll learn to resist temptations, self-monitor, problem solve, and make healthy choices that are designed to last a lifetime!
- Groups meet in-person at the medical center and VA community clinics. VVC classes are also available.
- Call MOVE! At 573-778-4647 or contact your local clinic to learn more.
- Download the full workbook or individual modules.
- Support groups
- Support groups give you a chance to share with other Veterans who face the day-to-day challenges of weight management.
- These groups are designed for Veterans who have finished other MOVE! options.
- Support groups are offered at the Minneapolis VA medical center. Call MOVE! at 573-778-4647 to learn more.
- Mindfulness program
- The Stress Reduction through Mindfulness program uses mindfulness meditation techniques to help you overcome stress. This is an eight-week, meditation-based course for people with health problems, including obesity.
- Call 573-778-4647 for more information.
Individual Visits
Meet with one or more of out qualified MOVE! staff to discuss your weight loss barriers and develop strategies to help you make lifestyle changes to improve your health and reduce your weight. Call MOVE! at 573-778-4647 to learn more.
Independent Options
- Annie app: Text message capability to promote self-care when you're enrolled in VA health care. Use with any mobile phone or device that connects to the internet. Automated text messages are sent to prompt you to track your own health.
- MOVE! Coach mobile app: Easy-to-use, self-guided program that provides everything you need to set, track and achieve weight loss goals. Available on both Android and Apple devices.
- Secure messaging via My HealtheVet:
- Web-based message system that allows you and your VA health care team to communicate non-urgent health related information. Our team name is MSP MOVE! Program HPDP.
- To sign up for My HealtheVet register at www.myhealth.va.gov. Contact 573-778-4180 to learn more about My HealtheVet and secure messaging.
Advanced care options
Weight Loss Medications
Weight loss medications work best when combined with changes to eating and activity habits. There must be a willingness to use the medications as part of a weight loss plan and MOVE! Program participation is highly recommended. Further evaluation will be needed. Please contact your primary care provider or pharmacist if interested.
Bariatric Surgery
Weight loss surgery is for Veterans who continue to struggle with their weight after trying other weight loss methods or have an obesity-related disease. Interested candidates must meet criteria and complete initial steps prior to being considered for a bariatric surgery evaluation. Call 573-778-4647 for more information.
Other resources
Learn more about VA's national weight management program
Helping Veterans stay well and well-informed.
Strive for a healthy weight. If you need to lose weight, losing even a little will help. If you are of normal weight, maintain it. Staying in control of your weight helps you be healthy now and in the future.
Avoid inactivity. Some activity is better than none. Aim for at least 2 1/2 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week. Every 10 minute session counts. Do strengthening activities at least 2 days each week.
Eat wisely to maximize your health. Eat a variety of foods including vegetables, fruits and whole grains. It is important to limit total salt, fat, sugar, and alcohol.