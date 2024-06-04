Quit Tobacco
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Connect with your provider
For help to quit tobacco, call your provider at 573-686-4151. John J. Pershing VA has proven treatment options to help you successfully quit for good.
Care we provide
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Individual or group counseling in person, by video, or by phone.
- Quit VET: VA’s tobacco quitline, in English and Spanish. Call 1‑855‑QUIT‑VET (1‑855‑784‑8838) between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.
- SmokefreeVET: VA’s quit tobacco text messaging program. Text VET to 47848 or visit smokefree.gov/VET to sign up for SmokefreeVET in English. For Spanish, text VET to 47848 or visit https://veterans.smokefree.gov/tools-tips-vet/smokefreevetesp.
- Stay Quit Coach: VA’s interactive quit tobacco app. Visit https://mobile.va.gov/app/stay-quit-coach to download.