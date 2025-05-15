Our Medical Center Chief of Staff, Air Force Veteran Dr. Michael Thornsberry, was born and raised in Swedeborg, Missouri, on his family’s Century Farm.

He attended the University of Missouri-Columbia for undergraduate and medical school and subsequently completed Family Medicine residency at the University of Alabama-Birmingham’s Gadsden affiliate. From 2000 – 2006, Dr. Thornsberry served in the U.S. Air Force as a flight surgeon; his initial tour of duty was as Chief of Aerospace Medicine at Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Noster, Missouri. He then earned a Master of Business Administration with Certificate of Health Care Administration from King University, and a Master of Public Health from Liberty University.

Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer for Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, a 724-bed medical facility serving a population in North Texas of nearly 1.5 million. Dr. Thornsberry joined John J. Pershing VA Medical Center as Chief of Staff in August 2021. In this leadership role, he endeavors to build consensus among the medical staff to provide the best possible health care to his fellow Veterans.

An avid fisherman, he is enjoying exploring this area’s great outdoors.