Internships and fellowships
VA Poplar Bluff health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a healthcare professional.
Internships and fellowships
Internships and fellowships change from time to time. For the latest information, please reach out to Learning Resources Center staff at
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center works routinely with programs from Southeast Missouri State University, Arkansas State University, Three Rivers College, University of Missouri, Central Methodist University, and Southern Illinois University, among others.