Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

You can help!

There are many ways to serve our Veterans - whether directly, such as hosting a game for our nursing home residents or pushing a wheelchair - or indirectly, such as scanning documents or making appointment reminder calls. It does our Veterans good to see community members volunteering and lets them know we have not forgotten.

Or, you can donate to one of our many worthy causes that help Veterans - causes like Care-and-Share, which provides the ingredients for a hearty holiday meal for our neediest Veterans, or our fund that provides supplies and entertainment for Veteran residents in our nursing home.

There's another fund used to purchase grocery and personal hygiene items, or other goods and services for those who may be considered in dire need of assistance - the opportunities are endless.

Contact our Center for Development and Civic Engagement office at to learn more.