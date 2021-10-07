About the VA Portland Health Care System

VA Portland Health Care System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in Oregon, providing inpatient, outpatient, long-term, and emergent care to Veterans in Oregon and southwest Washington. Facilities include our Portland VA Medical Center, our Vancouver campus, and 10 community-based outpatient clinics in Bend, Fairview, Hillsboro, Lincoln City, Newport, Portland, Salem, The Dalles, Warrenton, and West Linn. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Portland health services page.

We also operate a Center for Women Veterans Health in Portland, where we meet the unique needs of women Veterans by delivering the highest quality health care while offering privacy, dignity, and sensitivity to gender-specific needs.

Our VA Portland Fisher House is a “home away from home” for families of Veterans and service members so they can be close to their loved ones during their treatment. Fisher House provides free housing in a beautiful, relaxing center in Vancouver. It is available to families of Veterans and service members receiving acute care in our hospital, or are residents of Vancouver VA Community Living Center, or are living at Veterans Recovery House, our residential rehabilitation and treatment program.

VA Portland Health Care System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Northwest Health Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 20 (VISN 20), which includes medical centers and clinics in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Learn more about VISN 20

Research and development

At the Portland VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

We have more than 150 investigators conducting more than 500 active studies. Research is conducting in a total of 98,000 square feet of wet and dry lab space that supports programs in basic science, clinical research, rehabilitation, health services, cooperative studies, epidemiology, and outcomes research.

Our research centers include:

Major research areas include:

Connections between heredity and alcoholism

Cancer treatment

Hearing loss

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Schizophrenia

Multiple sclerosis

Parkinson’s disease

Hepatitis C

Teaching and learning

Our Portland VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. More than 1,200 university residents, interns, and students receive training each year. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. Our training programs include residencies in:

Dentistry

Pharmacy

Social work

Psychology

Chaplaincy

Nuclear medicine

Physical therapy

Occupational therapy

Dietetics

Audiology

Speech pathology

Alcohol and drug treatment

Radiology

Laboratory

Dental assistant

We have partnerships with many colleges, universities, and professional schools throughout the United States. Our affiliates include:

Oregon Health & Sciences University

University of Portland

Linfield College

Walla Walla College

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

VA Portland Health Care System serves more than 95,000 Veterans. We complete more than 950,000 outpatient visits each year.

We serve 26 counties in the Pacific Northwest.

The first hospital for Veterans in Portland was opened by the U.S. Public Health Service in November 1921. It was transferred in 1922 to the Veterans Bureau, the agency that preceded VA.

The current VA hospital in Portland was completed and dedicated in 1987.

In 2019, our scientists received more than $37 million in research grants from VA, the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense, and more.

Portland VA Medical Center is designated as a Magnet hospital in recognition of our cutting-edge research, quality patient care, nursing excellence, and innovations in professional nursing practice.

Loren R. Kaufman VA Clinic is named for Pfc. Lauren R. Kaufman, who was born in The Dalles in 1923. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his service at the Battle of Yongsan in the Korean War.

Accreditations and Achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the Joint Commission.

VA Portland Health Care System has received the following awards:

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert W. Carey Performance Excellence Award, 2012 and 2014

California Award for Performance Excellence, 2013

Joint Commission Top Performer on Key Quality Measures, 2011-2012

Magnet Hospital designation, 2010, 2015, and 2020

Healthcare Equality Index, 2014-2020

Donate Live Northwest gold medal, 2013

Annual reports and newsletters

Veterans Guide to VA Portland