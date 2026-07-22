About VA Portland Health Care System

VA Portland Health Care System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Our History

In November 1921, a hospital for Veterans was opened in Portland by the United States Public Health Service. On May 1, 1922, it was transferred from the Public Health Service to the United States Veterans Bureau, the preceding organizational name of the Veterans Administration that was later established in 1930.

In January 1926, the Sam Jackson family of Portland and Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) deeded 25 acres on Marquam Hill in Portland to the United States Veterans Bureau for a Veteran hospital; the value of the property at that time was about $2,750 per acre. Initial site preparation was started on Feb. 3, 1927, with construction for the original hospital commencing one year later. The first 13 buildings were activated in December 1928 and formally dedicated later in 1929. In 1932, Portland VA Medical Center (PVAMC) Building #16 was built - this is the only remaining original building that is now occupied by Human Resources.

March 1928 construction of Building #1 of the new Veterans Hospital on Marquam Hill in Portland - the beginning of what is now Portland VA Medical Center.

The VA Portland Health Care System has also been serving Veterans in Vancouver since May 1946 when President Truman authorized the transfer of the U.S. Army Barnes General Hospital to the Veterans Administration. The Vancouver Division has grown steadily with extensive services and is the largest VAPORHCS facility in Clark County.

Health care and services

VA Portland Health Care System serves more than 95,000 unique Veterans and 950,000 outpatient visits each year in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

VA Portland consists of the main tertiary care medical center overlooking the city of Portland, the Vancouver Campus in Vancouver, Wash., and ten outpatient clinics across central and northwest Oregon. Our health care system provides a full continuum of inpatient, outpatient, long-term, and emergent care and is proud to host several national-level Centers of Excellence leading research efforts from mental illness to Parkinson’s, Epilepsy to auditory research, and others. The Portland VA Medical Center is connected to Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) both physically and through academic partnerships with shared research endeavors, the training of healthcare professionals, and the use of shared staff including scientists, clinician-educators, and clinician-researchers.

Learn more about VISN 5, the VA NW Health Network which includes all Veterans Health Administration facilities in Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, and Washington.

Research and development