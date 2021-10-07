Mission and vision
Our mission is to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise “To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan” by serving and honoring the men and women who are America’s Veterans. VA Portland Health Care System is committed to providing our patients with the highest Quality of Care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on Continuous Process Improvement and by supporting a Culture of Safety.
Our vision
To provide veterans the world-class benefits and services they have earned — and to do so by adhering to the highest standards of compassion, commitment, excellence, professionalism, integrity, accountability, and stewardship.
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in Oregon and southwest Washington: our Portland VA Medical Center, our Vancouver campus, and 10 community-based outpatient clinics in Bend, Fairview, Hillsboro, Lincoln City, Newport, Portland, Salem, The Dalles, Warrenton, and West Linn.