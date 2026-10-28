Mission and vision
Our mission is "To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation's military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors." VA Portland Health Care System is committed to providing our patients with the highest Quality of Care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on Continuous Process Improvement and by supporting a Culture of Safety.
Our vision
To provide veterans the world-class benefits and services they have earned — and to do so by adhering to the highest standards of compassion, commitment, excellence, professionalism, integrity, accountability, and stewardship.
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 11 locations in Oregon and southwest Washington: our Portland VA Medical Center, our Vancouver campus, and 9 community-based outpatient clinics in Astoria, Bend, Fairview, Hillsboro, Newport, Portland, Salem, The Dalles, and West Linn.