Chaplain services
VA Portland health care's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Chaplain services
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
Nondenominational chapels are available in the Portland VA Medical Center or Portland VA Medical Center-Vancouver. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 503-273-5173 in Portland or 360-696-4061, ext. 31435 in Vancouver.
Nondenominational Chapel
Portland VA Medical Center
Building 100
Map of Portland VA Medical Center campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT
Portland VA Medical Center-Vancouver
Community Living Center
Map of Portland VA Medical Center-Vancouver campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT
Worship services
