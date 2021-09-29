Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

Nondenominational chapels are available in the Portland VA Medical Center or Portland VA Medical Center-Vancouver. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 503-273-5173 in Portland or 360-696-4061, ext. 31435 in Vancouver.

Nondenominational Chapel

Portland VA Medical Center

Building 100

Map of Portland VA Medical Center campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT

Portland VA Medical Center-Vancouver

Community Living Center

Map of Portland VA Medical Center-Vancouver campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT

Worship services