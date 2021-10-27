Transportation for Veterans to their Appointments

Eligibility & Priority for Transportation

VTS resources will be allocated using the following criteria, which are to be assessed in the context of the totality of the circumstances, so that no one factor is determinative:

The eligible person’s basis for eligibility. Enrolled Veterans will receive first priority, followed in order by non-enrolled Veterans; servicemembers; family caregivers; persons receiving counseling, training, or mental health services under 38 U.S.C. 1782 and 38 CFR 71.50; CITI beneficiaries; and guests. Persons eligible under more than one designation will be considered in the highest priority category for which that trip permits.

First in time request.

An eligible person’s clinical need.

An eligible person’s inability to transport themself (e.g., visual impairment, immobility, etc.).

An eligible person’s eligibility for other transportation services or benefits.

The availability of other transportation services (e.g., common carriers, Veterans’ service organizations, etc.).

The VA medical facility’s ability to maximize the use of available resources.

The VA Travel Portal For VTS

Veterans who are eligible for VA health care benefits and have a VA-authorized appointment are automatically eligible for transportation through the VTS program. You can use our self-service portal to request a ride to your appointment. With this Portal you will have the ability to track your driver’s location and estimated pickup time. You can use a computer, android device or an Apple product.

For those who would like to schedule a ride with VTS they can go to the VA VetRide Travel Portal at 24 hours a day. This website provides a safe and reliable transportation portal to all Veterans requiring assistance traveling to and from VA health care facility and authorized non-VA health care appointments. This program offers these services at little or no cost to eligible Veterans.

Request at your convenience

Passengers using this service have the ability to request rides at their own leisure.

Schedule in minutes

Intuitive interaction that will create your schedule in minutes.

Safety

Safety is one of our priority. We will make sure you arrive in your destination as smoothly as possible.

How to Use the VetRide Portal:

Go to the VA VetRide Travel Portal on any computer or smart mobile device.

(Veterans without the ability to use VetRide must request VTS support directly by calling 503-273-5044.)

Select the "Enter Zip code” icon in the center of the webpage Select " VA Portland HealthCare System" and the Icon “Request a Ride” This will then bring you to the main “LOGIN” page where you will enter your Username and Password and you will click the Icon “Sign into VetRide” (If you do not have a Username and Password, call VTS directly and we will send it to your e-mail account.) Once you have entered the Portal you can easily schedule a ride as the system is very intuitive. Requests must be placed no less than 36 hours in advanced of your appointment All requests for support must be in support of VA authorized healthcare. All travel must take place within a 20-mile radius of the main Portland VA. Please ensure you indicate roundtrip on your trip request if you expect VTS to provide a return ride back to your home. Once your request for VTS support has been reviewed and verified, you will receive periodic updates on the status of your requested support via phone, email or SMS as indicated in your profile

VTS Customer Satisfaction Survey:

If you like what we do, or you want to make our Service better please call the VTS Customer Satisfaction Survey at 855-682-4048.

Local transportation options:

Many medical centers and clinics are also served by other local transportation services. To find those, review the transportation services information for the facility you want to visit.

VetRide

Providing safe and reliable transportation to all veterans requiring assistance traveling to and from VA health care facility and authorized non-VA health care appointments. This program offers these services at little or no cost to eligible veterans.

Office Hours:

6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday

8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

We are closed on Sunday and all national holidays

In the event your call is not answered, please a message with the following information and VA Portland will schedule your ride the next business day. If your ride cannot be scheduled, you will receive a call explaining why your request could not be fulfilled.

last name,

first name and

last 4 of your SSN and

What you need to know

All Reservations are required and scheduled based on need.

Reserve your ride as soon as you make your medical appointment and no later than three business days prior to the appointment. (see Determining Priority for Transportation)

VetRide is a ride share type of program...be prepared to share the ride with other Veterans as we strive to support as many customers as resources will allow.

Your scheduled pick-up time may be considerably earlier than requested in order to accommodate other Veterans being served.

Vehicles will travel in several directions during your trip and make stops to serve other Veterans.

Travel time will vary based on trip distance, traffic conditions and other Veterans being served.

Please be ready to leave 15-minutes prior to your scheduled pick-up time.

Veterans are advised to bring sufficient medications and drinks/snacks (or funds to purchase) as may be needed throughout the day as they wait for the other Veterans to complete their medical care appointments and present for their return trip.

As VTS serves more than one customer on each trip, Veterans failing to present at the designated/agreed upon pickup time for their return trip are responsible for arranging their own transportation home.

Our Drivers/Vehicles

Vehicle operators are there to provide safe transportation to/from VA authorized healthcare only, if an escort is needed...they must be present with the Veteran or VTS will not be able to provide support.

Vehicle operators must be able to park their vehicles in a safe location that does not block or impede traffic, allows the operator to maintain sight of their vehicle(s) at all times and has an accessible path of travel.