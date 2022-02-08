 Skip to Content

Healthy Teaching Kitchen Series; “Celebrate A World of Flavors”

Healthy Teaching Kitchen Series to “Celebrate A World of Flavors” with Health Teaching Cooking logo and the

Live cooking series featuring 3 recipes exploring global flavors & tips to help make healthy food prep & cooking work for you. Cook-along with us or just watch.

When
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PST
Cost
Free


March is National Nutrition Month!

Join us for a special Healthy Teaching Kitchen Series to “Celebrate A World of Flavors”

Live cooking series featuring 3 recipes exploring global flavors & tips to help make healthy food prep & cooking work for you. Cook-along with us or just watch. Recipes are provided 1 week in advance:

· Calabacitas con Elote

· Chicken Tikka Masala

· Sushi-Inspired Tuna Bowl

Join us virtually via WebEx

March 15, 22, and 29, 2022

4:00 - 5:30 p.m.

To sign up, contact VA Portland's Nutrition Scheduling line at (503) 273-5112.

