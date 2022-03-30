Job Fair at Bend VA Clinic
Come apply in person for a rewarding Medical Support Assistant job at the Bend VA clinic on April 9.
Saturday, Apr 9, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. PT
- Free
You are invited to attend VA Portland’s Bend VA Clinic Job Fair.
- Saturday, April 9, 2022, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- At the Bend Robert D. Maxwell VA Clinic, 2650 NE Courtney Dr., Bend, OR 97701
Interviews will be conducted onsite for multiple Medical Support Assistant (MSA) positions.
Bring your resume & references.
MSAs welcome our Veterans, assist scheduling and coordinating care, and more.
- Wages, $32k—$40k+ /year
- Full benefits
Can't make it?
Email us with your questions or resume @ resumeHRPOR@VA.gov
Hope to have you as part of our Bend VA team!