Job Fair at Bend VA Clinic

Bend VA Clinic Job Fair. Interviews to be conducted onsite for Medical Support Assistant positions. Includes VA Seal and photo of Bend VA clinic sign.

Come apply in person for a rewarding Medical Support Assistant job at the Bend VA clinic on April 9.

When
Saturday, Apr 9, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. PT
Where

Robert D. Maxwell Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic

Cost
Free

You are invited to attend VA Portland’s Bend VA Clinic Job Fair.

Interviews will be conducted onsite for multiple Medical Support Assistant (MSA) positions.

Bring your resume & references.

MSAs welcome our Veterans,  assist scheduling and coordinating care, and more.

  • Wages, $32k—$40k+ /year
  • Full benefits

Can't make it? 

Email us with your questions or resume @  resumeHRPOR@VA.gov 

Hope to have you as part of our Bend VA team!

 

