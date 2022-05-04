 Skip to Content

Low FODMAP diet class for IBS

Low FODMAP diet class for Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Learn how nutrition can help with IBS symptoms. VA seal and Whole Health logo.s

When
Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. PT
Cost
Free

Registration

Contact Nutrition Scheduling @ 503-273-5112

Want to learn how nutrition can help with IBS symptoms?

Join us for a workshop, and learn;

1.The role of a low FODMAP diet in the management of IBS.

2.How to identify foods that contain high and low amounts of FODMAPs.

3.How to learn which foods trigger symptoms and find ideas for healthy substitutes.

4.Develop a strategy to expand food choices and manage symptoms.

Offered virtually and by phone

2nd Tuesday monthly,   2:30 – 4:00 p.m.

