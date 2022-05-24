Food for Thought: Nutrition and Parkinson’s Disease
- When
-
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Parkinson’s Disease Patient Education Series presents,
"Food for Thought: Nutrition and Parkinson’s Disease."
Mara Keating, RDN, LD
FRIDAY, JUNE 10, 2022 | 10-11:30 A.M.
VIRTUAL WORKSHOP
Participants need an email address and internet access to participate.
Call to register:
(503) 220-8262 ext. 51420
Eating a balanced diet can help you optimize your medications, maintain your strength, manage symptoms, and maintain your overall health. Join Registered Dietitian, Mara Keating, to review the benefits of a balanced diet for Parkinson’s disease and discuss practical ways to implement change.
Event is sponsored by Northwest Parkinson's Disease Research, Education and Clinical Center (NW PADRECC).
https://www.parkinsons.va.gov/northwest/index.asp