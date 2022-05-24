Parkinson’s Disease Patient Education Series presents,

"Food for Thought: Nutrition and Parkinson’s Disease."

Mara Keating, RDN, LD

FRIDAY, JUNE 10, 2022 | 10-11:30 A.M.

VIRTUAL WORKSHOP

Participants need an email address and internet access to participate.

Call to register:

(503) 220-8262 ext. 51420

Eating a balanced diet can help you optimize your medications, maintain your strength, manage symptoms, and maintain your overall health. Join Registered Dietitian, Mara Keating, to review the benefits of a balanced diet for Parkinson’s disease and discuss practical ways to implement change.

Event is sponsored by Northwest Parkinson's Disease Research, Education and Clinical Center (NW PADRECC).

https://www.parkinsons.va.gov/northwest/index.asp