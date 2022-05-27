Nutrition and Chronic Pain class
Learn how nutrition can help with chronic pain! Join us on the 3rd Tuesday, monthly for a 1 hour Whole Health food and drink workshop.
- When
-
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. PT
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Contact Nutrition Scheduling Line to sign up, 503-273-5112
Nutrition and Chronic Pain class.
Want to learn how nutrition can help with chronic pain? Join us for a 1 hour Whole Health food and drink workshop. In this group learn:
1. The role of nutrition in the management of chronic pain.
2. Anti inflammatory diet
3. Develop basic menu planning techniques to increase intake of anti inflammatory foods
Recommend Intro to Whole Health Food and Drink class prior to attending this class.
Offered virtually
3rd Tuesday, monthly
1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
Contact Nutrition Scheduling
(503) 273-5112
Learn more about nutrition-related classes.