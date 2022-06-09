Women’s Health Focus Group
Participate in a Virtual Women’s Health Focus Group in June to help us ensure our facility is safe, welcoming, and comfortable while you receive care at VA.
- When
-
Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. PT
- Cost
- Free
Registration
If you would like to participate, please contact...
Sarah Súñiga, PhD
Clinical Psychologist
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Portland Healthcare System
503-220-8262, Ext. 53431
VA Portland Health Care System welcomes you to participate in a Virtual Women’s Health Focus Group.
Why: We want to ensure our facility is safe, welcoming, and comfortable while you receive care here. We ask you to join us in a one-hour virtual focus group to help us identify areas VA Portland can improve.
When: June 22, 1:30 p.m. or June 29, 10:00 a.m.
Where: Virtually from anywhere.
Who: All women Veterans who get their care with VA Portland are invited.
If you would like to participate, please contact
Sarah Súñiga, PhD
Clinical Psychologist
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Portland Healthcare System
503-220-8262, Ext. 53431