VA Portland Health Care System welcomes you to participate in a Virtual Women’s Health Focus Group.

Why: We want to ensure our facility is safe, welcoming, and comfortable while you receive care here. We ask you to join us in a one-hour virtual focus group to help us identify areas VA Portland can improve.

When: June 22, 1:30 p.m. or June 29, 10:00 a.m.

Where: Virtually from anywhere.

Who: All women Veterans who get their care with VA Portland are invited.

If you would like to participate, please contact

Sarah Súñiga, PhD

Clinical Psychologist

Women Veterans Program Manager

VA Portland Healthcare System

503-220-8262, Ext. 53431