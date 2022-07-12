Deep Brain Stimulation and Parkinson’s Disease
Parkinson’s disease patient virtual education class. Deep Brain Stimulation and Parkinson’s Disease: Is it right for me?
When:
Fri. Aug 12, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT
Cost:
Free
Call to register: 503-220-8262 ext. 51420
Parkinson’s Disease Patient Education Series.
Deep Brain Stimulation and Parkinson’s Disease: Is it right for me? Kathy Chung, MD
Friday, August 12, 2022 | 10-11:30 a.m. Virtual workshop.
Participants need an email address and internet access to participate.
Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is a treatment option for people with Parkinson’s Disease. In this workshop, Dr. Chung will describe DBS, explore how DBS affects Parkinson’s symptoms, and discuss who is a good candidate for the procedure.
