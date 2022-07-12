Deep Brain Stimulation and Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease patient virtual education class. Deep Brain Stimulation and Parkinson’s Disease: Is it right for me?

Call to register: 503-220-8262 ext. 51420

Parkinson’s Disease Patient Education Series.

Deep Brain Stimulation and Parkinson’s Disease: Is it right for me? Kathy Chung, MD

Friday, August 12, 2022 | 10-11:30 a.m. Virtual workshop.

Participants need an email address and internet access to participate.

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is a treatment option for people with Parkinson’s Disease. In this workshop, Dr. Chung will describe DBS, explore how DBS affects Parkinson’s symptoms, and discuss who is a good candidate for the procedure.

