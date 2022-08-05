Non-VA Veteran-related community events (running list)

Non-VA Veteran related events in the VA Portland catchment area (SW Washington and Oregon)

Notice

Information on this event posting is provided as a courtesy of VA Portland Health Care System. None of these organizations, agencies or persons are affiliated with VA Portland and VA Portland does not endorse, recommend, or imply a referral to any of these groups or associated activities posted here.

Attending any of these events or use of any of these services or groups is at your own risk.

Any posting on here must in some way support Veterans and or the mission of the VA – “…serving and honoring the men and women who are America’s Veterans.”

No postings that include or imply solicitation are allowed.

VA Portland Public Affairs Office approves all postings on this board and also maintains the right to not post or can remove any posting if they feel it may not be in the best interest of Veterans or VA Portland.

If interested in posting information on this board, please email VHAPOR-PublicAffairs@med.va.gov.

Central Oregon Veterans Stand down

September 2, 2022, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bend Elks Lodge #1371

September 2, 2022, at the Bend Elks Lodge #1371 for the annual Stand Down event! Central Oregon Veterans Outreach has again partnered with the Elks to help connect our community to all of the great service providers here in Central Oregon. We hope you will be able to attend and connect with Veterans, their families, and the whole Central Oregon community. Please RSVP as soon as you are able so we can arrange sufficient table space for your organization.

Set up for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m., but the event will start at 9:00 and you are welcome to stay for the duration until 3:00pm. The Bend Elks have graciously agreed to provide tables and chairs for all the participants, along with refreshments throughout the day!

If you have any questions feel free to call us, 541-383-2793, or respond via email to erik.nelson@covo-us.org

Erik Nelson, Veteran Services Coordinator, Central Oregon Veterans Outreach

Portland Veterans Stand down

September 9, 2022, Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum (details TBA)

Contact:

Roma A. Peyser | Transition Projects , Director of Development

665 NW Hoyt Street | Portland, Oregon 97209

503.280.4667 office

roma@tprojects.org