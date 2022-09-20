VA Portland Job Fair

At VA Portland's Job Fair on Oct 1, interviews and on-the-spot offers will be done on-site!

Are you looking for a career in the Federal Government?

VA Portland is hosting a Job Fair on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Join us!

You do not have to be a Veteran to work at VA but if you are, come help us serve other Veterans! See some of our benefits listed below.

Bring your resume and be prepared to interview.

We have multiple openings in Portland and Vancouver in several areas.

Don't want to wait or can't attend our job fair?

Apply now! Positions can be applied for now through USAjobs.gov

Registered Nurses: CBSV-11651625-22-AMR Learn more.

Cook WG6: CBSV-11652391-22-AMR Learn more.

Cook WG4: CBSV-11652497-22-AMR Learn more.

Food Service Worker WG2: CBSV-11652602-22-AMR Learn more.

Food Service Worker WG3: CBSV-11652724-22-AMR Learn more.

Food Service Worker WG4: CBSV-11652764-22-AMR Learn more.

Food Service Worker Leader WL4: CBSV-11652797-22-AMR Learn more.

Housekeeping Aid WG2: CBSV-11652871-22-AMR Learn more.

PAID VACATION— Federal employees receive 11 paid holidays per year. You will also receive unlimited accumulated paid sick leave and employees also receive paid vacation time that accrues on your first day.

CHILD CARE SUBSIDIES— Available after 60 days of employment to qualified employees.

PREMIUM HEALTH INSURANCE PLANS— including full Dental, Vision, and long-term care, which may become effective on the first full pay period after you start.

TERM LIFE INSURANCE— with family and additional coverage options.

FLEXIBLE SPENDING ACCOUNTS—Health Care and

Dependent Care plans available.

THE FEDERAL EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM

(FERS) - A three-tier retirement plan composed of Social Security, FERS pension and the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP).

TRANSIT SUBSIDY PROGRAM— Employees who utilize public transportation receive a monthly subsidy to defray costs in traveling to and from work.

CONTINUING EDUCATION AND CAREER DEVELOPMENT– WE PRIORITIZE GROWTH! If you want to expand you career goals into the medical, administrative or support roles, the VA has Scholarships, loan repayment, and a variety of development programs available after one year of employment.

Working at VA Portland Health Care System is more than a career. It's the most noble mission in Federal government and our unwavering commitment to women and men who served in our nation's military. We are honored to serve Veterans every day!