Fall Prevention in Parkinson’s Disease

Falls can have a major impact on the lives of people with Parkinson’s disease. Learn more to reduce chances of this happening.

Register Call to register: 503-220-8262 ext. 51420

Parkinson’s Disease Patient Education Series.

Fall Prevention in Parkinson’s Disease - Reducing the Impact of Falls

Jeff Kraakevik, M.D.

Falls can have a major impact on the lives of people with Parkinson’s disease. In the workshop, Dr. Kraakevik will discuss why people with PD fall, the impact of falls, and strategies to reduce and preventing falls.

Friday, October 7 | 10-11:30 a.m.

virtual workshop

Participants need an email address and internet access to participate.

Call to register: (503) 220-8262 ext. 51420